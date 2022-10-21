Jeremih returns with new single “Changes”

R&B innovator Jeremih has done a handful of cool guest verses over the past couple years, and he recently finally put his classic Late Nights mixtape on streaming services, but it's been a minute since he released his own new music. So it's exciting that he's back today with a great new single, "Changes." It stays true to the airy, downtempo R&B that he helped pioneer in the 2010s, and it's got some nice horns and jazzy keys in the mix too. Check it out and watch the video below.