Jeremih transferred out of ICU, continues to recover from COVID-19

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jeremih was in the ICU and on a breathing ventilator with COVID-19, and fortunately, his condition continues to improve. A spokesperson for his family and team gave a statement to Billboard, which reads, "Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes."

Last week, his family gave a statement to CNN, saying that the severity of his condition "is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement continued. "Also, It's important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others."

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, Shlohmo, Big Sean, Meek Mill, and Toni Braxton are among those who have sent messages of support to Jeremih.