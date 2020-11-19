Jeremih’s family gives update on COVID battle: “he’s not out of the woods yet”

The sad news that Jeremih has been in the ICU battling coronavirus broke this weekend, but on Monday 50 Cent said the Chicago R&B singer was "responsive" and "doing a little better." That's good news, as is the update we have today from his family. In a statement to CNN, they emphasize the seriousness of his condition, and say that "he's not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made."

Jeremih remains on a ventilator for now, and his family says the severity of his condition "is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions." "The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery," they continue.

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement continues. "Also, It's important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others."

Chance the Rapper, Shlohmo, Big Sean, Meek Mill, and Toni Braxton are among those who have sent messages of support to Jeremih.