Jeremy Bolm’s label releasing 31-band screamo comp (stream 3 tracks)

Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm's label Secret Voice has announced a 31-band screamo compilation called Balladeers, Refined, due July 14. The description reads:

Word of mouth can be a powerful thing. Featuring new and unreleased tracks “Balladeers, Redefined” was originally going to be a small handful of bands but before long we found ourselves with 30+ who were all bringing their originality and brilliance to a genre held special by those who’ve found it. Every band recommended another band. The DIY network behind screamo and scream-adjacent indie or hardcore is like few others and that alone is a wonderful inspiration.

The compilation ranges from still-active veterans to rising new bands to newer bands with veteran members, including Jeromes Dream, Soul Glo, Record Setter, Infant Island, Massa Nera, Thirdface, Closer, Frail Body, Frail Hands, Hazing Over, Coma Regalia, For Your Health, Amitié, Meth, Boneflower, Gillian Carter, Lord Snow, Joliette, Zeta, Slow Fire Pistol, Crowning, Senza, Nuvolascura, Hundreds of AU (members of You and I), NØ MAN (members of Majority Rule), Terminal Bliss (members of pg.99), and more.

Three songs are out now, Frail Body's "Titus," Record Setter's "Outdated Wallpaper," and Amitié's "I Blame You," and all three are great and represent very different sides of the "screamo" spectrum. Listen and check out the full tracklist below. Pre-order the comp here.

Tracklist

1. Nuvolascura "Myriad"

2. Hundreds of AU "New Arsenals"

3. Record Setter "Outdated Wallpaper"

4. Massa Nera "Fractures"

5. Hawak "Newton"

6. Thirdface "Trap Revealed"

7. Closer "Lake Of Shells"

8. Frail Body "Titus"

9. No Man "Can’t Kill Us"

10. Coma Regalia "FloorFourSeven"

11. For Your Health "Twenty Dollar Enucleation (Love Is Blind)"

12. Amitié "I Blame You"

13. Elle "Whelm"

14. Heavenly Blue “Certain Distance”

15. Meth "Blind Animal"

16. Soul Glo "Cum to Play"

17. Jeromes Dream "Remainders to Parallel"

18. Boneflower "Pyrrhic Victories"

19. Gillian Carter "Bastard of Light"

20. Lord Snow "In Between"

21. Joliette "Pilates con Poncio"

22. Carrion Spring "Supervisionary"

23. Zeta "Cascabel"

24. Frail Hands "Reprieve"

25. Slow Fire Pistol "Stolen"

26. Crowning "Artifice"

27. Senza "Due Glutton"

28. Eyelet "Cinders"

29. Terminal Bliss "Trapped In A Snow Globe"

30. Hazing Over “2022”

31. Infant Island "Aurora"