Jeromes Dream announce new LP ‘The Gray In Between’ (limited edition vinyl & new single)

Screamo pioneers Jeromes Dream have announced a new album, The Gray In Between, due out May 5 via Iodine Recordings. It has Sean Leary of Loma Prieta, who joined the band in 2021, on guitars, and was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Jack Shirley. "The entirety of The Gray In Between is a portrait of an absolutely unrelenting fear and anxiety that never seems to let up," bassist and vocalist Jeff Smith says. "It is a journey inward. It is a reflection on ailment. It is therapeutic. It is a reminder to get out of bed every day even when it feels like there is no point. It is a reminder of the power that art and music hold. It is an inspiration. It is the embodiment of every emotion that runs through me every day."

"In the darkest of times, we find joy — often with those who mean the most to us," Smith continues. "While making The Gray in Between, I knew I could count on being with Erik [Ratensperger, drummer] and Sean every week. In the chaos of everyday life, the writing of this record was the north star that we could look to no matter how bad things seemed to get. We carved out a space that felt safe and the darkness of the world seemed to melt away as we holed up and wrote. I hope you'll find peace and inspiration as you experience this record, in your own way, with us."

We have a limited-to-250 white vinyl variant of The Gray In Between available for pre-order while they last, and pictured below.

The first single from the album is "Stretched Invisible From London," which you can stream below. "The lyrics for this song were written shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Smith says. "I tried to imagine what it was like to try to make art in a warzone. The importance of art never seemed more important to me. I imagined people doing everything they could to make sure they could continue to create. Not only for themselves, but for any one that could absorb the power of their art. It's art that holds humanity together and prevents us from descending into madness."

JEROMES DREAM - THE GRAY IN BETWEEN TRACKLISTING:

"Conversations: In Time, On Mute"

"Stretched Invisible from London"

"South By Isolation"

"Pines on the Hill (With Guests)"

"Cosmos In Season"

"AAEEAA"

"On Holiday with Infinity"

"The Future of Memory"

"Often Oceans"

"The Last Water Pearl"