Jeromes Dream & Elizabeth Colour Wheel announce spring tour

Screamo pioneers Jeromes Dream announced a new album, The Gray In Between, earlier this week, and now they've announced a tour supporting it. The US dates begin on May 20 in Mesa, AZ and run through June 11 in Salt Lake City, stopping in New Orleans, Orlando, Miami, Nashville, Baltimore, NYC, Philadelphia, Detroit, Denver, and more. Elizabeth Colour Wheel opens, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC show is at TV Eye on June 2. Tickets are on sale now.
We have a limited-to-250 white vinyl variant of The Gray In Between available for pre-order in the BV store.
JEROMES DREAM: 2023 TOUR
MAY 20 — MESA, AZ @ THE NILE UNDERGROUND
MAY 22 — OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ THE SANCTUARY
MAY 23 — DENTON, TX @ RUBBER GLOVES
MAY 24 — NEW ORLEANS, LA @ GASA GASA
MAY 26 — ORLANDO, FL @ WILL'S PUB
MAY 27 — MIAMI, FL @ GRAMPS
MAY 28 — JACKSONVILLE, FL @ JUSTICE PUB
MAY 29 — ATLANTA, GA @ THE EARL
MAY 30 — NASHVILLE, TN @ DRKMTTR
JUNE 1 — BALTIMORE, MD @ METRO GALLERY
JUNE 2 — BROOKLYN, NY @ TV EYE
JUNE 3 — CAMBRIDGE, MA @ MIDDLE EAST
JUNE 4 — PHILADELPHIA, PA @ MILK BOY
JUNE 5 — PITTSBURGH, PA @ MR. ROBOTO
JUNE 6 — DETROIT, MI @ SANCTUARY
JUNE 8 — MILWAUKEE, WI @ X-RAY ARCADE
JUNE 9 — OMAHA,NE @ THE SYDNEY
JUNE 10 — DENVER, CO @ HI-DIVE
JUNE 11 — SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ ACES HIGH