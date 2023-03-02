Jeromes Dream & Elizabeth Colour Wheel announce spring tour

Screamo pioneers Jeromes Dream announced a new album, The Gray In Between, earlier this week, and now they've announced a tour supporting it. The US dates begin on May 20 in Mesa, AZ and run through June 11 in Salt Lake City, stopping in New Orleans, Orlando, Miami, Nashville, Baltimore, NYC, Philadelphia, Detroit, Denver, and more. Elizabeth Colour Wheel opens, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at TV Eye on June 2. Tickets are on sale now.

We have a limited-to-250 white vinyl variant of The Gray In Between available for pre-order in the BV store.

JEROMES DREAM: 2023 TOUR

MAY 20 — MESA, AZ @ THE NILE UNDERGROUND

MAY 22 — OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ THE SANCTUARY

MAY 23 — DENTON, TX @ RUBBER GLOVES

MAY 24 — NEW ORLEANS, LA @ GASA GASA

MAY 26 — ORLANDO, FL @ WILL'S PUB

MAY 27 — MIAMI, FL @ GRAMPS

MAY 28 — JACKSONVILLE, FL @ JUSTICE PUB

MAY 29 — ATLANTA, GA @ THE EARL

MAY 30 — NASHVILLE, TN @ DRKMTTR

JUNE 1 — BALTIMORE, MD @ METRO GALLERY

JUNE 2 — BROOKLYN, NY @ TV EYE

JUNE 3 — CAMBRIDGE, MA @ MIDDLE EAST

JUNE 4 — PHILADELPHIA, PA @ MILK BOY

JUNE 5 — PITTSBURGH, PA @ MR. ROBOTO

JUNE 6 — DETROIT, MI @ SANCTUARY

JUNE 8 — MILWAUKEE, WI @ X-RAY ARCADE

JUNE 9 — OMAHA,NE @ THE SYDNEY

JUNE 10 — DENVER, CO @ HI-DIVE

JUNE 11 — SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ ACES HIGH