Jeromes Dream give first-ever vinyl release to ‘Presents’ (pre-order our splatter variant here)

Connecticut's Jeromes Dream helped pioneer screamo as we know it with their classic late '90s / early 2000s releases, and they made a big comeback in 2019 with their first album in 18 years and a very well-attended reunion tour. Now, they're finally giving the first-ever vinyl release to their 2001 sophomore album Presents, and we've teamed up with the band on a very cool looking orange/black/white splatter vinyl variant (called "baby fat," named after the album's first song), limited to just 100 copies. Get yours now while they last. They look like this:

