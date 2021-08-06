Jeromes Dream’s ‘Presents’ gets 2nd pressing on limited pink/white splatter vinyl (pre-order here)

Last week, screamo legends Jeromes Dream gave the first-ever vinyl release to their 2001 sophomore album Presents, and the entire first pressing quickly sold out (including our splatter variant). Now, the album is getting a second pressing including a variant on white/pink splatter vinyl (dubbed the "Denim Paradise" variant, after one of the album's track titles), limited to just 200 copies. You can pre-order it from our store, and you might wanna act quick.

As with the first pressing, the album has been fully remastered by Deafheaven collaborator Jack Shirley, and it comes with all-new artwork. That's the new art and a mockup of the variant above.

--

25 Essential Screamo Albums of the '90s/'00s