Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew playing Talking Heads’ ‘Remain in Light’ on 2023 tour

Former Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison will be celebrating the band's iconic 1980 album Remain in Light on tour in early 2023. Joining him will be guitarist Adrian Belew who played on the original Remain in Light tour.

“Remain In Light is a high point in my career,” says Harrison. “Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences. It is such a delight to see that joy once again in the audiences on the current tour.”

Belew, who was also in King Crimson and played with David Bowie and more, adds, “A joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me. You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

That 11-piece band includes former members of Turkuaz (who will also open the shows as Cool Cool Cool), plus Julie Slick on bass, and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on percussion. Dates include a NYC show at Sony Hall on March 9. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 AM local time.

All dates are listed, along with video of the 1980 Remain in Light tour in Rome, below.

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew - Remain In Light 2023 Tour Dates

Thu, February 16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Fri, February 17 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Sat, Feb 18 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center (Auditorium)

Tues, February 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Wed, February 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Thurs, February 24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sat, February 25 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

Sun, February 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

Mon, February 27 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

Tue, February 28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Thurs, March 2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Fri, March 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Sat, March 4 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

Sun, March 5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Tues, March 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

Wed, March 8 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Thurs, March 9 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

Fri, March 10 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston

Sat, March 11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall