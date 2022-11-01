Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew playing Talking Heads’ ‘Remain in Light’ on 2023 tour
Former Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison will be celebrating the band's iconic 1980 album Remain in Light on tour in early 2023. Joining him will be guitarist Adrian Belew who played on the original Remain in Light tour.
“Remain In Light is a high point in my career,” says Harrison. “Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences. It is such a delight to see that joy once again in the audiences on the current tour.”
Belew, who was also in King Crimson and played with David Bowie and more, adds, “A joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me. You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”
That 11-piece band includes former members of Turkuaz (who will also open the shows as Cool Cool Cool), plus Julie Slick on bass, and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on percussion. Dates include a NYC show at Sony Hall on March 9. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 AM local time.
All dates are listed, along with video of the 1980 Remain in Light tour in Rome, below.
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew - Remain In Light 2023 Tour Dates
Thu, February 16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Fri, February 17 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Sat, Feb 18 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center (Auditorium)
Tues, February 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Wed, February 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Thurs, February 24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sat, February 25 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
Sun, February 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
Mon, February 27 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
Tue, February 28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Thurs, March 2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Fri, March 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
Sat, March 4 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
Sun, March 5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Tues, March 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
Wed, March 8 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Thurs, March 9 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
Fri, March 10 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston
Sat, March 11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall