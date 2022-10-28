Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87, The Associated Press reports. He died at home in Memphis, Tennessee. Cause of death has not been revealed, but he had been struggling with illnesses in recent years.

Jerry Lee Lewis helped pioneer rock n' roll with such hits as "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," but his career was also marred by controversy after he married his 13-year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown at age 22, while he was still married to his previous wife. At the time, his tour was cancelled and he was blacklisted from radio. Brown divorced Lewis in 1970 after accusing him of physical and mental abuse.