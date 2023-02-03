Jerry Seinfeld adds new Beacon Theatre dates to tour; AI-generated ‘Seinfeld’ spoof streaming

Jerry Seinfeld is in the midst of his ongoing NYC residency at Beacon Theatre, and he's added more dates to it this spring. They follow previously announced residency dates in February, March, and April, as well as other tour dates throughout the US. See all dates below.

The newly announced dates are on May 6 and June 3 at Beacon Theatre, with a 7 PM and 9:30 PM show each night. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM ET, with various presales starting Wednesday, February 8 at 10 AM.

Meanwhile, Seinfeld has also been in the news because of an ongoing, AI-generated spoof of his eponymous sitcom, Nothing, Forever. It's been streaming on Twitch since December but making headlines more recently after creators Skyler Hartle and Brian Habersberger began sharing it on Reddit. Tech Crunch spoke to them about the project:

To make “Nothing, Forever,” Hartle and Habersberger use various AI models to generate text, speech, and movements. ... They set out to create a surrealist, never-ending television show, and it simply made sense to base it on “Seinfeld,” a show that has defined the structure of a sitcom. “A sitcom has a laugh track and a sort of formulaic structure,” Habersberger told TechCrunch. “So when characters are saying things that don’t quite make sense, but the structure is one that you’re very familiar with, it really helps you to interpret and make sense of it, even though the sense isn’t there.” AI dialogue can get repetitive. Characters are constantly referencing new restaurants and stores to the point that it’s become an in-joke. On a fan-made “Nothing, Forever” bingo generator, the free space is “New thing!”

Read Tech Crunch's piece in full here, and stream Nothing, Forever on Twitch and below.

JERRY SEINFELD: 2023 TOUR

Feb 3 7:00 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Feb 3 9:30 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Feb 4 7:00 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Feb 4 9:30 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Feb 10 7:00 PM Washington, DC The Anthem

Feb 10 9:30 PM Washington, DC The Anthem

Feb 11 7:00 PM Washington, DC The Anthem

Feb 11 9:30 PM Washington, DC The Anthem

Feb 17 7:00 PM Springfield, IL Sangamon Auditorium

Feb 18 7:00 PM Cleveland, OH Keybank State Theatre

Feb 18 9:30 PM Cleveland, OH Keybank State Theatre

Mar 3 7:00 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Mar 3 9:30 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Mar 4 7:00 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Mar 4 9:30 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Mar 10 7:00 PM Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

Mar 10 9:30 PM Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

Mar 11 7:00 PM Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center at Winspear Opera House

Mar 11 9:30 PM Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center at Winspear Opera House

Mar 17 7:00 PM West Palm Beach, FL Dreyfoos Hall – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 18 7:00 PM West Palm Beach, FL Dreyfoos Hall – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 18 9:30 PM West Palm Beach, FL Dreyfoos Hall – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 7 7:00 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Apr 7 9:30 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Apr 8 7:00 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Apr 8 9:30 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

Apr 13 7:00 PM San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 20 7:00 PM Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

Apr 21 7:00 PM Buffalo, NY Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Apr 21 9:30 PM Buffalo, NY Shea’s Performing Arts Center

May 6 7:00 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

May 6 9:30 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

May 18 7:00 PM Erie, PA Warner Theatre

May 19 11:00 PM Hanover, MD The Hall @ Live!

June 3 7:00 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre

June 3 9:30 PM Manhattan, NY Beacon Theatre