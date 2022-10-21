Jerry Seinfeld plots 2022-2023 tour, including more Beacon Theatre residency dates

Jerry Seinfeld is resuming his ongoing NYC residency at Beacon Theatre in November, and he's announced a new run of shows at the venue, happening on December 16-17, January 20-21, February 2-4, and March 3-4. Each date has an early (7:00 PM) and late (9:30 PM) show, and tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM Eastern, with various presales starting Wednesday, October 26 at 10 AM.

Seinfeld also has North American dates from now through May of 2023. See all dates below.

JERRY SEINFELD: 2022-2023 TOUR

10/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

10/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (early show)

10/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (late show)

10/29 – Saginaw, MI @ The Down Events Center

11/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre (early show)

11/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre (late show)

11/12 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

11/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

11/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

12/02 – Richmond, VA @ Atria Theatre

12/03 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods

12/09 – Wiles-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center (early show)

12/09 – Wiles-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center (late show)

12/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Bogota Event Center

12/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

12/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

12/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

12/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

01/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater (early show)

01/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater (late show)

01/13 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (early show)

01/13 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (late show)

01/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

01/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

01/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

01/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

01/27 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

02/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

02/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

02/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

02/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

02/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (early show)

02/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (late show)

02/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (early show)

02/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (late show)

02/17 – Springfield, IL @ Sangamon Auditorium

02/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Dreyfoos Hall (early show)

02/18 – WestPalm Beach, FL @ Dreyfoos Hall (late show)

03/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

03/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

03/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

03/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

04/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

04/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Bogota Event Center

05/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live!