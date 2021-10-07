Jerry Vessel (Red House Painters) preps new album: listen to “The Buzzcocks Used to Play”

Former Red House Painters bassist Jerry Vessel will release a new solo album, Her Favourite Hitchcock Films, on October 22 via Cue For Makeup Recordings. He co-produced it with Bruce Kaphan (American Music Club) who also plays on the album.

We've got the premiere of "The Buzzcocks Used to Play," a torch song that recalls Jerry's romance with fashion designer Alexis O’Connell through the lens of '90s San Francisco and the music he often heard in bars back then. “I had an apartment on Lyon Street in San Francisco’s Western Addition, which is near The Haight, so I went to a lot of shows at the I-Beam and Nightbreak," Jerry says. "I used to drink at a bar on Haight Street called Murio’s Trophy Room and it seems like every time I was there I would hear 'Why Can't I Touch It' by the Buzzcocks so I very much associate that song with 90’s San Francisco.”

"The Buzzcocks Used to Play" is sweet and melancholic and you can watch the video below.

That's not the only music-themed song on Her Favourite Hitchcock Films, either. You can listen to "The Sisters of Mercy" below ,as well.

Tracklist:

1) Give My Regards to Bellevue

2) The Sisters of Mercy

3) Spirits Converge

4) Neubauten

5) Breakfast at Latif’s

6) Her Favourite Hitchcock Films

7) Magic Shoes

8) The Buzzcocks Used to Play

9) Leonora Carrington