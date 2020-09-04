Jesse Draxler & The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato team up for new song/video; LP out now

Visual artist Jesse Draxler (who's designed art for Nine Inch Nails, Chelsea Wolfe, Zola Jesus, Daughters, and more) has just released his guest-filled audiovisual album Reigning Cement, which features appearances by Chelsea Wolfe, Full of Hell's Dylan Walker, The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato, Jaye Jayle, Planet B, Portrayal of Guilt, Street Sects, Trentemoller, TRST, Uniform, Vowws, Ghostemane, and more. It's out now on Jesse and Greg Puciato's Federal Prisoner label, and it comes with a a book, but as Jesse puts it, "It’s not just an album that comes with a book. You could also say it’s a book that comes with an album."

Along with the release, we're premiering the video for the Greg Puciato collaboration "Everyone Dies and Nothing Goes On," which follows videos for the Dylan Walker, Chelsea Wolfe/Ben Chisholm, and Vowws collabs. Like those videos, it's a black-and-white clip that's just as eerie and ominous as the song itself. "To accompany Greg's track I wanted to split the video into two halves mirroring the song itself," Jesse tells us. "Building chaos crashing into a psychedelic afterlife. Death and the subsequent soul leaving the body. Pre and post extinction. All of the footage was shot by myself and again Rizz (of Vowws) crushed the edit, who I also worked with for the past three Reigning Cement videos." Greg adds, "My whole life I've heard people say that 'all DEP is is screaming over noise.' So when it came time to actually scream over noise I felt right at home."

As for the rest of the album, Jesse has this to say about how all the sounds came to be: "The sounds were collected over the course of a few years, with an iphone, while going about my daily bicycle commute around the industrial area I lived and worked. The sounds consisted of jackhammers, trains, concrete saws, alarms - mostly harsh noises."

And he adds this about the book: "The images in the book are mostly photographs that were often collected in tandem with the sounds. Like the sounds, they were gathered while going about my everyday bicycle routes through the industrial landscape of my old studio. In this way they are very much intrinsically tied to the songs."

Watch all four videos and stream the full album below.

Greg Puciato is also gearing up to release his debut solo album Child Soldier: Creator of God on October 23 via Federal Prisoner. So far he's released four of its songs, which you can stream below.

Greg is also 1/4 of Killer Be Killed -- alongside Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura), Troy Sanders (Mastodon), and Ben Koller (Converge) -- and they've just announced their new album Reluctant Hero, due November 20 via Nuclear Blast. The sludgy, anthemic lead single/opening track "Deconstructing Self-Destruction" just came out today and you can stream that below too.

JESSE DRAXLER VIDEOS & ALBUM STREAM

GREG PUCIATO SOLO SINGLES

KILLER BE KILLED NEW SONG, ARTWORK & TRACKLIST

Killer Be Killed - Reluctant Hero Tracklist

1. Deconstructing Self-Destruction

2. Dream Gone Bad

3. Left Of Center

4. Inner Calm From Outer Storms

5. Filthy Vagabond

6. From A Crowded Wound

7. The Great Purge

8. Comfort From Nothing

9. Animus

10. Dead Limbs

11. Reluctant Hero

