Jesse Jo Stark announces North American tour; watch acoustic “slayer” video

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter and designer Jesse Jo Stark released her debut LP, DOOMED, last year, and she's announced a tour supporting it. She'll be out in September and October in North America, including stops in NYC, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more, wrapping up in Los Angeles. "so excited to go on the road n play music to n with people again…been too long…let’s rock n roll baby," Jesse says. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on September 18, and tickets are on sale now.

To go with her tour announcement, we have the premiere of a new acoustic version of DOOMED track "slayer." On album it's a moody, minimal alt-pop track, while the acoustic version is rich with lap-steel and has Jesse's vocals taking an extra vulnerable turn. Watch the video below.

Jesse recently spoke to Joel Madden on his "Artist Friendly" podcast, where she discussed coming from a fashion family, loving Mazzy Star and Annie Lennox, managing anxiety, and more. Listen to that below as well.

JESSE JO STARK: 2023 TOUR

SEP 15 - Somerville, Crystal Ballroom

SEP 16 - Burlington, Higher Ground

SEP 18 - New York, Bowery Ballroom

SEP 19 - Washington DC, Union Stage

SEP 21 - Philadelphia, Underground Arts

SEP 23 - Montreal, Bar Le Ritz

SEP 24 - Toronto, Velvet Underground

SEP 25 - Detroit, Loving Touch

SEP 26 - Cleveland, Grog Shop

SEP 28 - Chicago, Empty Bottle

SEP 29 - St. Paul, Turf Club

SEP 30 - Milwaukee, Back Room @ Colectivo

OCT 01 - St Louis, Blueberry Hill

OCT 03 - Kansas City, recordBar

OCT 05 - Denver, Meow Wolf

OCT 06 - Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

OCT 08 - Vancouver, Cobalt

OCT 09 - Seattle, Madame Lou's

OCT 10 - Portland, Mission Theater

OCT 12 - San Francisco, The Chapel

OCT 15 - Los Angeles, El Ray