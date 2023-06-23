Jesse Jo Stark announces North American tour; watch acoustic “slayer” video
Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter and designer Jesse Jo Stark released her debut LP, DOOMED, last year, and she's announced a tour supporting it. She'll be out in September and October in North America, including stops in NYC, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more, wrapping up in Los Angeles. "so excited to go on the road n play music to n with people again…been too long…let’s rock n roll baby," Jesse says. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on September 18, and tickets are on sale now.
To go with her tour announcement, we have the premiere of a new acoustic version of DOOMED track "slayer." On album it's a moody, minimal alt-pop track, while the acoustic version is rich with lap-steel and has Jesse's vocals taking an extra vulnerable turn. Watch the video below.
Jesse recently spoke to Joel Madden on his "Artist Friendly" podcast, where she discussed coming from a fashion family, loving Mazzy Star and Annie Lennox, managing anxiety, and more. Listen to that below as well.
JESSE JO STARK: 2023 TOUR
SEP 15 - Somerville, Crystal Ballroom
SEP 16 - Burlington, Higher Ground
SEP 18 - New York, Bowery Ballroom
SEP 19 - Washington DC, Union Stage
SEP 21 - Philadelphia, Underground Arts
SEP 23 - Montreal, Bar Le Ritz
SEP 24 - Toronto, Velvet Underground
SEP 25 - Detroit, Loving Touch
SEP 26 - Cleveland, Grog Shop
SEP 28 - Chicago, Empty Bottle
SEP 29 - St. Paul, Turf Club
SEP 30 - Milwaukee, Back Room @ Colectivo
OCT 01 - St Louis, Blueberry Hill
OCT 03 - Kansas City, recordBar
OCT 05 - Denver, Meow Wolf
OCT 06 - Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge
OCT 08 - Vancouver, Cobalt
OCT 09 - Seattle, Madame Lou's
OCT 10 - Portland, Mission Theater
OCT 12 - San Francisco, The Chapel
OCT 15 - Los Angeles, El Ray