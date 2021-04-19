Jesse Korman (Number 12 Looks Like You) picks 9 songs that define the movie they’re used in

Jesse Korman not only fronts the classic chaotic post-hardcore/mathcore/etc band The Number 12 Looks Like You (who have been reunited with new music for a bit), he also does a lot of photography and film work. He co-produced the upcoming horror film Separation (which has music by The Juliana Theory's Brett Detar and hits theaters on April 30), as well as the recent action comedy Chick Fight (starring Malin Ackerman, Bella Thorne, and Alec Baldwin) and the upcoming indie thriller Red 48 (starring Tyrese Gibson, John Malkovich, and Michael Jai White), and he also was the photographer for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's congressional campaign and has been directing and starring in some music videos lately. You may have seen him as the corpse-painted star of The Juliana Theory's new video for their new version of "We’re At The Top of the World."

Because music and film constantly intersect in Jesse's life, we spoke to him about nine songs from film soundtracks that really define the movie they're used in. "I don’t know about you, but I could be anywhere at anytime and hear a certain song that automatically triggers a movie and then I HAVE to watch it as soon as possible," Jesse tells us. "These are some triggering songs, beware." Here's his list:

The Crow - “Big Empty” by Stone Temple Pilots

I’m suddenly teleported to the '90s in a movie theater secretly crying about Brandon Lee’s death.

Dumb & Dumber - “New Age Girl” by Deadeye Dick

I love this movie so much I got Peter the parrot tattooed on me with his head taped on and in a banner, the words “Harry I took care of it.”

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure - “Tequila” by The Champs

Like you don’t do the dance when Pee Wee is on top of the bar on his tip toes.

The Goonies -“The Goonies 'r' Good Enough” by Cyndi Lauper

The scene when Chunk puts the statue’s penis upside down is still one of the best scenes in cinema history.

Monster Squad - “Rock Until You Drop” by Michael Sembello

If you this song didn’t make you want to get up and fuck up some monsters, then you’re a fucking liar.

Empire Records - “Til I Hear It From You” by Gin Blossoms

I actually fell in love with the song first and then watched the movie after...didn’t think TOO much of it. Gin Blossoms 4 life though.

Howard the Duck - “Howard the Duck” by Dolby’s Cube

I probably shouldn’t have watched this movie as a kid, I blame this movie for me being the weirdo I am today.

Ghostbusters 2 - "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher"

I remember getting goosebumps during this scene in the movie and I was so young I had no idea what was happening.

Beetlejuice - “Day-O (Banana Boat Song)" by Harry Belafonte

Just stop what you’re doing, put the song on and let your body move. Guarantee you know the dance.

--

Also, watch Jesse in The Juliana Theory's new video, a video from The Number 12 Looks Like You's 2019 reunion album Wild Gods, and the trailer for Separation below. Jesse recently said he was writing new N12LLY lyrics last week, so maybe we'll hear more music from them soon?

--

