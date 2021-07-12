Jesse Malin announces new double album & tour, shares “State of the Art”

Jesse Malin will release a new double album, Sad and Beautiful World, on September 24 via Wicked Cool Records. “This one is for the survivors, the dreamers, the leavers and the believers,” says Jesse. “My music has always been about rebirth and redemption. Sad and Beautiful World is for those who pick up the pieces and find beauty in the madness.”

The album is divided into two themed discs: "Root Rock" is mostly "sad eyed ballads" while "Radicals" is a little louder, but the whole thing was influenced by the last year. “The sirens, the protests, riots and the darkness outside my doorstep definitely made its way in these songs,” adds Malin. “Everything rose to a boiling point, and we found a way to get through it.”

The album includes "The Way We Used to Roll" and his cover of Tom Petty's "Crawling Back to You," and the new single is "State of the Art." LIsten to those below.

Having already played a few shows since NYC opened up, Jesse will be on tour this summer and fall. He'll play the Philly area's Ardmore Music Hall on July 24 (tickets), Los Angeles' The Hotel Cafe on August 19 (tickets), and NYC's soon-to-open Brooklyn Made on October 23 (tickets). He's also got UK and European shows this fall. All dates are listed below.

Sad and Beautiful World tracklist

LP1: Roots Rock

Greener Pastures

Before You Go

State of the Art

Lost Forever

Tall Black Horses

Get Out of Here

Sinner

Dance on My Grave

Crawling Back to You

LP2: Radicals

Backstabbers

The Way We Used to Roll

Almost Criminal

Todd Youth (featuring H.R.)

Come On

A Little Death

Dance with the System

Saint Christopher

Jesse Malin - 2021 Tour Dates

July 24 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall

Aug 19 Los Angeles, CA The Hotel Cafe

Sept 27 Glasgow, Scotland King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

Sept 28 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Cluny

Sept 29 Manchester, UK Night & Day Café

Sept 30 Leeds, UK Belgrave Music Hall

Oct 2 Leek, UK

Oct 3 Sheffield, UK

Oct 5 Bristol, UK The Fleece

Oct 6 Leicester, UK

Oct 7 Nottingham, UK

Oct 8 London, UK The Garage

Oct 9 Brighton, UK

Oct 23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made

Nov 2 Paris, FR La Boule Noire

Nov 4 Hamburg, GER Nochtwache