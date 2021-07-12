Jesse Malin announces new double album & tour, shares “State of the Art”
Jesse Malin will release a new double album, Sad and Beautiful World, on September 24 via Wicked Cool Records. “This one is for the survivors, the dreamers, the leavers and the believers,” says Jesse. “My music has always been about rebirth and redemption. Sad and Beautiful World is for those who pick up the pieces and find beauty in the madness.”
The album is divided into two themed discs: "Root Rock" is mostly "sad eyed ballads" while "Radicals" is a little louder, but the whole thing was influenced by the last year. “The sirens, the protests, riots and the darkness outside my doorstep definitely made its way in these songs,” adds Malin. “Everything rose to a boiling point, and we found a way to get through it.”
The album includes "The Way We Used to Roll" and his cover of Tom Petty's "Crawling Back to You," and the new single is "State of the Art." LIsten to those below.
Having already played a few shows since NYC opened up, Jesse will be on tour this summer and fall. He'll play the Philly area's Ardmore Music Hall on July 24 (tickets), Los Angeles' The Hotel Cafe on August 19 (tickets), and NYC's soon-to-open Brooklyn Made on October 23 (tickets). He's also got UK and European shows this fall. All dates are listed below.
Sad and Beautiful World tracklist
LP1: Roots Rock
Greener Pastures
Before You Go
State of the Art
Lost Forever
Tall Black Horses
Get Out of Here
Sinner
Dance on My Grave
Crawling Back to You
LP2: Radicals
Backstabbers
The Way We Used to Roll
Almost Criminal
Todd Youth (featuring H.R.)
Come On
A Little Death
Dance with the System
Saint Christopher
Jesse Malin - 2021 Tour Dates
July 24 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall
Aug 19 Los Angeles, CA The Hotel Cafe
Sept 27 Glasgow, Scotland King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
Sept 28 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Cluny
Sept 29 Manchester, UK Night & Day Café
Sept 30 Leeds, UK Belgrave Music Hall
Oct 2 Leek, UK
Oct 3 Sheffield, UK
Oct 5 Bristol, UK The Fleece
Oct 6 Leicester, UK
Oct 7 Nottingham, UK
Oct 8 London, UK The Garage
Oct 9 Brighton, UK
Oct 23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made
Nov 2 Paris, FR La Boule Noire
Nov 4 Hamburg, GER Nochtwache