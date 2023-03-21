Jesse Malin announces ‘The Fine Art of Self Destruction’ 20th anniversary tour

Jesse Malin has announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, The Fine Art of Self Destruction. US dates start June 15 in Pittsburgh and wind around the lower 48 before wraping up July 15 in Ardmore, PA. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM local time and Jesse's full tour schedule is below.

Before that tour, Jesse Will play The Fine Art of Self Destruction in its entirety at a sold-out show at NYC's Webster Hall on March 25 with special guests Lucinda Williams, Tommy Stinson, Butch Walker, Cait O’Riordan (The Pogues), Catherine Popper, Adam Weiner (Low Cut Connie) and more.

Jessie also released a 20th anniversary edition of the album that includes a bonus LP of each song reimagined and re-recorded with Malin’s longtime band. You can listen to that below.

Jesse Malin - The Fine Art of Self Destruction 20th Anniversary Tour

March 22 Albany, NY Empire Underground

March 25 New York, NY Webster Hall - SOLD OUT

May 30 Birmingham, UK Hare and Hounds

May 31 Kingston upon Hull, England The New Adelphi Club

June 1 Limpsfield, UK The Barn Theatre

June 2 Cardiff, Wales Clwb Ifor Bach

June 15 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe

June 16 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

June 17 Evanston, IL SPACE

June 19 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

June 20 Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge

June 21 Denver, CO Globe Hall

June 23 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

June 24 Boise, ID The Olympic Venue

June 25 Portland, OR Dante’s

June 26 Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s

June 28 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

June 30 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

July 1 Santa Ana, CA Consellation Room

July 2 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room

July 3 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

July 5 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

July 7 Austin, TX 3Ten ACL Live

July 8 Dallas, TX Sundown at Granada

July 10 Nashville, TN City Winery

July 11 Atlanta, GA Smith’s Olde Bar

July 14 Washington, DC Black Cat

July 15 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall