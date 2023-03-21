Jesse Malin announces ‘The Fine Art of Self Destruction’ 20th anniversary tour
Jesse Malin has announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, The Fine Art of Self Destruction. US dates start June 15 in Pittsburgh and wind around the lower 48 before wraping up July 15 in Ardmore, PA. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM local time and Jesse's full tour schedule is below.
Before that tour, Jesse Will play The Fine Art of Self Destruction in its entirety at a sold-out show at NYC's Webster Hall on March 25 with special guests Lucinda Williams, Tommy Stinson, Butch Walker, Cait O’Riordan (The Pogues), Catherine Popper, Adam Weiner (Low Cut Connie) and more.
Jessie also released a 20th anniversary edition of the album that includes a bonus LP of each song reimagined and re-recorded with Malin’s longtime band. You can listen to that below.
Jesse Malin - The Fine Art of Self Destruction 20th Anniversary Tour
March 22 Albany, NY Empire Underground
March 25 New York, NY Webster Hall - SOLD OUT
May 30 Birmingham, UK Hare and Hounds
May 31 Kingston upon Hull, England The New Adelphi Club
June 1 Limpsfield, UK The Barn Theatre
June 2 Cardiff, Wales Clwb Ifor Bach
June 15 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe
June 16 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
June 17 Evanston, IL SPACE
June 19 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry
June 20 Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge
June 21 Denver, CO Globe Hall
June 23 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
June 24 Boise, ID The Olympic Venue
June 25 Portland, OR Dante’s
June 26 Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s
June 28 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill
June 30 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy
July 1 Santa Ana, CA Consellation Room
July 2 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room
July 3 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
July 5 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
July 7 Austin, TX 3Ten ACL Live
July 8 Dallas, TX Sundown at Granada
July 10 Nashville, TN City Winery
July 11 Atlanta, GA Smith’s Olde Bar
July 14 Washington, DC Black Cat
July 15 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall