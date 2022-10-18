Jesse Malin celebrating 20th anniversary of solo debut w/ Lucinda Williams, Tommy Stinson, more
Jesse Malin's debut solo album, The Fine Art of Self Destruction, turns 20 in December, and he's just announced he'll belatedly celebrate the anniversary with a show at Webster Hall on March 25. It's going to be a guest-filled evening, with Lucinda Williams, The Replacements' Tommy Stinson and Fantastic Cat already announced, and more still to come.
Tickets for the show are on presale now (password:TKO23) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21 at 10 AM.
Jesse will be on tour in the UK and Europe before the NYC show and all tour dates are listed, along with a stream of the album, below.
JESSE MALIN - 2023 TOUR DATES
FEB 15, 2023 - Stereo - Glasgow, UK
FEB 16, 2023 - The Pink Room - Manchester, UK
FEB 17, 2023 - The Garage - London, UK
FEB 18, 2023 - La Boule Noire - Paris, France
FEB 19, 2023 - dBs - Utrecht, Netherlands
FEB 23, 2023 - Druso - Bergamo, Italy
FEB 24, 2023 - Bronson - Ravenna, Italy
FEB 25, 2023 - Corner Live - Mareno di Piave (TV), Italy
FEB 27, 2023 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, Germany
FEB 28, 2023 - Hotel Cecil - Copenhagen, Denmark
MAR 1, 2023 - Mejeriet - Lund, Sweden
MAR 2, 2023 - Bar Brooklyn - Stockholm, Sweden
MAR 25, 2023 - Webster Hall - NYC