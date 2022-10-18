Jesse Malin celebrating 20th anniversary of solo debut w/ Lucinda Williams, Tommy Stinson, more

Jesse Malin's debut solo album, The Fine Art of Self Destruction, turns 20 in December, and he's just announced he'll belatedly celebrate the anniversary with a show at Webster Hall on March 25. It's going to be a guest-filled evening, with Lucinda Williams, The Replacements' Tommy Stinson and Fantastic Cat already announced, and more still to come.

Tickets for the show are on presale now (password:TKO23) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21 at 10 AM.

Jesse will be on tour in the UK and Europe before the NYC show and all tour dates are listed, along with a stream of the album, below.

attachment-jesse malin fine art of self destruction anniversary show loading...

JESSE MALIN - 2023 TOUR DATES

FEB 15, 2023 - Stereo - Glasgow, UK

FEB 16, 2023 - The Pink Room - Manchester, UK

FEB 17, 2023 - The Garage - London, UK

FEB 18, 2023 - La Boule Noire - Paris, France

FEB 19, 2023 - dBs - Utrecht, Netherlands

FEB 23, 2023 - Druso - Bergamo, Italy

FEB 24, 2023 - Bronson - Ravenna, Italy

FEB 25, 2023 - Corner Live - Mareno di Piave (TV), Italy

FEB 27, 2023 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, Germany

FEB 28, 2023 - Hotel Cecil - Copenhagen, Denmark

MAR 1, 2023 - Mejeriet - Lund, Sweden

MAR 2, 2023 - Bar Brooklyn - Stockholm, Sweden

MAR 25, 2023 - Webster Hall - NYC