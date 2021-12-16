Jesse Malin, Lunachicks, Ben Stiller’s band & many more played Howie Pyro tribute (pics)

Jesse Malin did his annual holiday show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on Saturday (12/11), and this one was a benefit for his former D Generation bandmate Howie Pyro, who's been fighting for his life (you can help out by donating to his GoFundMe). The guest-filled show included Lunachicks, Ben Stiller's '80s post-punk band Capital Punishment, L7's Suzi Gardner, Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), Murphy's Law, Tommy Stinson (The Replacements), Shilpa Ray, The Toilet Boys, Scream's Pete Stahl & Skeeter Thompson, Robert Gordon, Leah Hennessey, Tish & Snooky (Sic Fucks), Diane & the Gentle Men, Tom Clark, Sam Hariss (The Sweet Things), Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore), Heather Litteer, Jesse's D Generation bandmate Richard Bacchus, and more, and Jonathan Toubin was the DJ for the night.

Jesse and his band played a full set, and there were various collaborations and covers with musicians backed by two different house bands throughout the night, and all the performers spoke about what Howie means to them. Jayne County also sent in a video which was played to the crowd.

Check out the full order of performances, Jesse's setlist, Lunachicks' setlist, and more pictures of the show by P Squared below.

Jesse's also doing it again in LA on January 8 at The Roxy Theatre with Butch Walker, Jakob Dylan, Suzi Gardner (L7), HR (Bad Brains), Danny Sage (D Generation), Richard Bacchus (D Generation), Clem Burke (Blondie), Kid Congo (The Cramps, Gun Club, Bad Seeds), Wayne Kramer (MC5), Jimmy G. (Murphy’s Law), Prima Donna, Dave Catching (Eagles of Death Metal), Immy (Counting Crows), Michael Des Barres, Matt Pinfield, Kate Clover, Joe Sib, Bryan Rabin, Holly Ramos (OSO My Brain), Bason, with host Bryan Rabin, DJ Kat Von D, DJ Mr. Pharmacist (Gregg Foreman) and more TBA (tickets).

Also, read tributes from Debbie Harry, John Travolta, ANOHNI & more to Howie Pyro.

Order of Performances

Jonathan Toubin (DJ)

Jessse Malin and Richard Baccus

Heather Litteer singing "Santa Baby"

Marti D

Sam Harris

Lynne Von Pang with Marti D

Diane Gentile with Matt B

Shilpa Ray

Leah Hennessey

Capitol Punishment

Jesse Malin Band with Tish & Snooky and Mike Schnapp dressed as Santa

Toilet Boys

Lunachicks

Murphy's Law

Tommy Stinson and Cat Popper (and Jesse joined Tommy for a song)

Lenny Kaye

Robert Gordon

Suzi Gardner

Pete Stahl and Skeeter Thompson

Tom Clark

Tish and Snooky doing "Winter Wonderland"

Jesse and Shilpa

Jesse Malin Setlist (via)

The Way We Used to Roll

Backstabbers

Before You Go

Turn Up The Mains

Whitestone City

Room 13

Fall

She Don't Love Me Now

Death Star

Shining Down

Rock 'N' Roll Radio (Ramones cover)

Wendy

Winter (The Rolling Stones cover)

Meet Me at the End of the World Again

Sally Can't Dance (Lou Reed cover)

Father Christmas (The Kinks cover)

Lunachicks Setlist (via)

Dear Dotti

Bad Ass Bitch

The Day Squid's Gerbil Died

Luxury Problem