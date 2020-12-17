Jesse Malin names his 10 favorite albums of 2020, doing all-star Stones covers holiday livestream

NYC punk icon Jesse Malin usually does holiday shows in NYC and LA, and while he can't do that this year, he'll do a virtual one on December 22 at 7 PM ET. Dubbed Fairytale of New York, it will benefit Malin's NYC venue Bowery Electric and the National Independent Venue Association's (NIVA) Save Our Stages campaign, and it will feature an all-star cast of musicians performing The Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup in full (which Jesse & friends have done before, and which got a massive reissue this year), plus holiday favorites and more. The lineup includes Jesse Malin & his band, Low Cut Connie, Bootsy Collins, Lenny Kaye, Suzi Gardner, Adam Duritz & Immy from Counting Crows, Brian Fallon, Laura Cantrell, Butch Walker, Joseph Arthur, Felice Rosser, Willie Nile, Peter Perrett (Only Ones), and many more.

"During this very challenging year, I need my friends and the music that has always helped me more than ever," Jesse says. "We are so grateful to the people who have embraced this new livestream medium with us this last seven months. Can’t wait until we can be back together again, in person and in the pit."

Tickets for the livestream are on sale.

Meanwhile, Jesse also spoke to us about his 10 favorite albums of 2020. Here they are, in no particular order, with commentary on each pick...

Lucinda Williams, Good Souls Better Angels

Raw and real, like Howlin’ Wolf meets The Stooges in a room in Nashville.

Low Cut Connie, Private Lives

Great songs, great energy, fresh and uplifting. Favorite track: "Look What They Did."

Tom Petty, Wildflowers and All The Rest

The demos, the bonus tracks, this is the holy grail to one of my favorite Tom Petty records. It’s a great insight to the process and what great artists leave behind, some of the gems. It’s a real treat.

Brian Fallon, Local Honey

A real warm and honest record, a real step in a different direction while still retaining his great writing powers and storytelling.

Fontaines D.C., A Hero’s Death

One of my favorite new bands from Dublin. This record kicks right in the heart and the soul.

Green Day, Father of All Motherfuckers

Ten songs, powerful pop. In your face rock n roll, '50s punk rock. All the things that make you wanna go out and do something in life, like celebrate life. We need this record. I needed this record this year. Can’t wait to see it live.

Neil Young, Homegrown

That warm 1970s Neil. These songs, many I’d never heard. Great gems that were hidden, great insight to get that analog time. It’s timeless and holds up now better than ever.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Letter to You

Really fun to hear Bruce back playing with the band again. It’s a real intense record, has the energy of Born in the USA and Darkness on the Edge of Town, and some real sentimental, touching lyrics about loss and looking back and looking forward. Very fitting for these times.

Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways

When I first heard "Murder Most Foul,” I was IN. This record has that feeling that Bob’s been conveying for many years on the records, that they’re honest and true. The band sounds better than ever. Great sense of humor in the lyrics, the stories, the sentiment, and the name dropping.

Craig Finn, All These Perfect Crosses

Craig is one of my favorite lyricists out there, I always pay close attention to everything he does. He paints a picture and tells a story like no one.

Browse our Best of 2020 tag for more year-end lists.