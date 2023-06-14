Jesse Malin paralyzed from waist down following spinal stroke; fundraiser launched

Horrible news -- musician (of Heart Attack, D Generation, etc), singer/songwriter, and venue owner Jesse Malin is currently paralyzed from the waist down after suffering a rare spinal-cord stroke. Malin recounted the events that led to his condition to Rolling Stone:

Just a few weeks after the triumphant Webster Hall gig, a 20th anniversary celebration of his solo debut The Fine Art of Self Destruction, Malin suffered an exceedingly rare spinal-cord infarction — a stroke in his back — while at dinner in the East Village. Gathered with friends to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Howie Pyro, Malin’s former D Generation bandmate and best friend, he felt a burning pain in his lumbar region that slowly migrated down his hips, through his thighs, and into his heels. He collapsed onto the floor of the restaurant, unable to walk. “Everybody was standing above me like in Rosemary’s Baby, saying all these different things and I was there not knowing what was going on with my body,” Malin says during a phone call from his room at an NYU rehab facility. Immobilized and numb, Malin was carried by Murphy’s Law singer Jimmy G from the Italian restaurant into the hallway of a nearby apartment, where an ambulance was called to take him uptown to Mount Sinai Hospital. That was May 4, and the notoriously physical, high-energy performer — his first public stage dive was at 14 on national TV during a Saturday Night Live performance by Fear — has been paralyzed from the waist down since.

"This is the hardest six weeks that I’ve ever had," Malin told Rolling Stone. "I’m told that they don’t really understand it, and they’re not sure of the chances. The reports from the doctors have been tough and there’s moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you’re scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body."

Malin's manager David Bason and a group of his friends have launched the Jesse Malin Fund on Sweet Relief to raise money for his care and expenses, which include daily physical therapy, outpatient rehab once he's discharged from an NYU rehab center later this month, and relocating from his current walk-up apartment to one with an elevator to accommodate his wheelchair. You can make a tax-deductible donation HERE. From the fund's page:

Jesse Malin needs your help. It's been more than a month since he was diagnosed with a complete spinal injury. Jesse is currently paralyzed from the waist down. He is under neurological care at Langone Orthopedic Center at NYU Hospital. His diagnosis is inoperable. There is hope but it will be a long hard road using both traditional and alternative medical therapies to get him back on his feet following this very tragic diagnosis. Jesse is going through so much physically and emotionally. His insurance is good but it will not cover many of his expenses beyond acute care. Your donation can help relieve him of the added pressures associated with the enormous expense of his immediate and long term care. Jesse is a lifelong artist who has made amazing accomplishments over the years in devoting himself to writing music, playing music and bringing music to people around the world. His catalogue is impressive, consisting of 15 Jesse Malin album releases, four from prior band D Generation, and other various EP, film and single releases including music from his teenage hardcore band Heart Attack. He's worked long and hard on making these records, touring behind them, and getting them proper exposure. The highlights are many, and all music and other information on his artist career is available online. For decades, Jesse’s mantra has been one of PMA (Positive Mental Attitude). Now, he needs all of your PMA and help. Anyone who knows Jesse will tell you he is always the one who gives, the one always there for those in need, as evidenced by his work with various charity efforts. Among them: Sweet Relief, MusiCares, Light of Day Foundation, Joe Strummer Foundation, Save Our Stages, Joey Ramone Foundation for Lymphoma Research, Joey's Song, Black Lives Matter, Howl Helps, Positive Panther Benefit (Natalie Beaverstock/fan for a wheelchair), Rock The Night Foundation, Rock Against Racism, Jail Guitar Doors, The Bowery Mission, Road 2 Recovery Foundation, Little Kids Rock Foundation, and food banks around New York City. Thank you for your generous contribution. We are forever grateful to you on Jesse’s behalf. This tax-deductible donation will go fully to his care. ​

Best wishes to you, Jesse, you're in our thoughts.