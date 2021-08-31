Jesse Malin shares new video; H.R. & Tommy Stinson joining him at NYC show

Jesse Malin has shared a video for "State of the Art" off his upcoming double album Sad and Beautiful World, which arrives 9/24 via Wicked Cool Records (pre-order). The video -- directed by Xander Strohm and Dave Stekert, who were also behind Jesse's 2020 livestream series The Fine Art of Self Distancing -- was filmed at an old mansion in Staten Island and it pays homage to Kubrick, Barry Lyndon, and Wes Anderson. It stars Jesse and his longtime band: Cat Popper, Derek Cruz, Rob Klores and Randy Schrager.

"It was fun to go somewhere I didn’t even think existed," Jesse said. "It’s the first time we all reunited outside of downtown New York. This is a statement about how isolated we’ve been and getting lost in all the distractions that can be filtered into our homes while we’re overselling ourselves," he added with a laugh. Watch below.

Jesse also revealed the exciting list of special guests for the hometown NYC show on his upcoming tour, which happens on October 23 at Brooklyn Made. The guests include H.R. (Bad Brains), Tommy Stinson (The Replacements), and the aforementioned Cat Popper. Hollis Brown is opening. Tickets are on sale now.

Jesse Malin -- 2021 Tour Dates

Sept 17 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony (See Hear Now Festival)

Sept 25 London, UK Rough Trade East @ 6pm

Sept 27 Glasgow, Scotland King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

Sept 28 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Cluny

Sept 29 Manchester, UK Night & Day Café

Sept 30 Leeds, UK Belgrave Music Hall

Oct 2 Leek, UK The Maude

Oct 3 Sheffield, UK The Greystones

Oct 5 Bristol, UK The Fleece

Oct 6 Leicester, UK The Musician

Oct 7 Nottingham, UK Metronome

Oct 8 London, UK The Garage

Oct 9 Brighton, UK Mid Sussex Music Hall

Oct 22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

Oct 23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made

Oct 26 Göteborg, Sweden Pustervik

Oct 27 Stockholm Obaren

Oct 28 Malmö, Sweden Folk å Rock

Oct 30 Amsterdam, NL Rootzz Festival

Nov 1 Bruxelles, Belgium AB Club

Nov 2 Paris, FR La Boule Noire

Nov 3 Oberhausen, Germany Nochtwache

Nov 4 Hamburg, GER Nochtwache

Nov 6 Groningen, NL TakeRoot Fesival

Nov 7 Deg Haag, NL Paard