Jesse Malin shares update after spinal stroke, new benefit t-shirt launched

Earlier this month, news broke that musician (of Heart Attack, D Generation, etc), singer/songwriter, and venue owner Jesse Malin had been paralyzed from the waist down after suffering a rare spin-cord infarction. He's now posted a new video message on Instagram, which you can watch below.

"Hey everyone," Jesse says, "I just wanted to send out this message with huge gratitude and huge love for everything, all of the support in every single way. I shot this video from my hospital room here, I’m in New York. Even though it’s been 8 weeks, I’m working really hard, physically and spiritually, doing my best. I miss everybody, and I miss being outside, but I will get there. Thanks for all the prayers, and well wishes, all the messages. Every single one means the world to me."

Jesse's manager David Bason and a group of his friends launched the Jesse Malin Fund on Sweet Relief to raise money money for his medical expenses and ongoing care. There's also a new PMA benefit t-shirt, with all proceeds going to the fundraiser.