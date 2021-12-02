Jesse Malin’s holiday show to ft. Ben Stiller’s band, Lunachicks, Murphy’s Law, Lenny Kaye & more

As mentioned, Jesse Malin is doing his annual holiday show on December 11 at Bowery Ballroom in NYC and there will be lots of special guests. Jesse had been gradually revealing some of the names, and now here's the full, very stacked, lineup, which includes Lunachicks, Ben Stiller's '80s post-punk band Capital Punishment, L7's Suzi Gardner, Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), Murphy's Law, Tommy Stinson (The Replacements), The Toilet Boys, Scream's Pete Stahl, Robert Gordon, Tish & Snooky (Sic Fucks), Diane & the Gentle Men, Tom Clark, Sam Hariss (The Sweet Things), Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore), Heather Litteer, Jesse's D Generation bandmate Richard Bacchus. and more.

Tickets are still on sale, and proceeds will benefit D Generation bassist (and renowned DJ) Howie Pyro, who has been fighting for his life and is currently recovering from a liver transplant. If you can't make it to the show, you can still help Howie by donating to his GoFundMe.

Ahead of the show, several musicians and other public figures have paid tribute to Howie, including Jesse, John Travolta, Debbie Harry, ANOHNI, Lenny Kaye, and members of Murphy's Law, Lunachicks, L7, Guns N' Roses, and more. Read their tributes HERE.