Jesse Royal announces new album ‘Royal,’ shares new song “Rich Forever”

After releasing the great "Natty Pablo" single last year and the Protoje-featuring "LionOrder" in 2019, rising reggae star Jesse Royal has announced his anticipated sophomore album, Royal, due June 11 via Easy Star Records (pre-order). The album features both aforementioned singles, plus the just-released "Rich Forever," which was helmed by up and coming producer iotosh (Protoje, Jah9, etc) and features dancehall vet Vybz Kartel. Like Protoje, Chronixx, Koffee, and other big names in the current "reggae revival" movement, "Rich Forever" breaks down barriers between reggae, dancehall, hip hop, Afrobeats, and more, and though the word "revival" has been used to describe these artists, it really puts a fresh, new spin on the music.

"'Rich Forever' is a divergence from identifying with the degradation dispersed for generations by them and those who oppose reality and simply put, it is a conversation about restoration of our royalty and reclaiming dignity," Jesse says.

Stream "Rich Forever" and the two previous singles below...