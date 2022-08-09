Jessie Ware adds NYC & LA headline shows around Harry Styles tour

Jessie Ware will be in North America in October, opening Harry Styles' five shows at Chicago's United Center, and before that she's added shows at NYC's Webster Hall on 10/4, and Los Angeles after at The Belasco on 10/17. She'll also play Mexico City on October 20. All dates are listed below.

“Finally, we can announce some intimate shows to celebrate all those years of waiting to dance to What’s Your Pleasure?” says Ware. “I love coming Stateside, I love my fans there and it’s been over 5 years since I’ve played for you, so let’s have a big old party together.” Tickets for the headline shows go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 AM local time.

Jessie also recently shared the video for her housey new single "Free Yourself," and you can watch that below.

Jessie Ware - 2022 Tour Dates

October 4th – Webster Hall, New York City (headline show)

October 6th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

October 8th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

October 9th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

October 13th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

October 14th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

October 17th – The Belasco, Los Angeles (headline show)

October 20th – Auditorio BB, Mexico City (headline show)