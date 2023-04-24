Jessie Ware announces fall North American tour

Jessie Ware's anticipated new album That! Feels Good! is out this Friday (4/28), and she's announced a fall North American tour supporting it. The dates kick off on October 5 in Chicago, hitting Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC and more before wrapping up in Toronto on October 28. "I have never been more ready to tour an album!” Jessie says. "Touring my last album was the biggest thrill for me... the dancing, the choreography, I loved it all. The That! Feels Good! tour will be a continuation of that... but even bigger, even better, and even more dancing and a whole lot more of YOU!!" See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Thursday, April 27 at 10 AM.

JESSIE WARE: 2023 TOUR

October 5 - Chicago - The Vic

October 10 - Los Angeles - Hollywood Palladium

October 11 - San Francisco - Regency Ballroom

October 16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

October 19 - Philadelphia - Union Transfer

October 20 - New York - Terminal 5

October 23 - Toronto - Rebel Entertainment Complex

November 10 – Manchester - Victoria Warehouse

November 13 – Glasgow - Barrowlands

November 17 – London - Alexandra Palace