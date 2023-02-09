Jessie Ware announces new album ‘That! Feels Good!,’ shares “Pearls”

Jessie Ware returned last year with new single "Free Yourself," and now she has announced her anticipated fifth album, That! Feels Good!, the followup to 2020's What's Your Pleasure. It arrives April 28 via PMR/Interscope (pre-order), and it features "Free Yourself" as well as new single "Pearls." The song was co-written and produced by Stuart Price, Sarah Hudson, and Coffee, and Jessie says, "'Pearls' is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance. It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show - in lightness - all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time." You can definitely hear those influences coming through in this thumping, disco-inspired jam, which you can check out below.

About the album overall, Jessie also adds, "That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance."

Tracklist

1. That! Feels Good!

2. Free Yourself

3. Pearls

4. Hello Love

5. Begin Again

6. Beautiful People

7. Freak Me Now

8. Shake The Botle

9. Lightning

10. These Lips