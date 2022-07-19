Jessie Ware returns with new single “Free Yourself”

Jessie Ware has released her first new single since 2020's great What's Your Pleasure?, "Free Yourself," after premiering the song at Glastonbury last month. It's a throwback track, bringing strong disco and house sensibilities to the instrumental and pairing beautifully with her pop vocal. The highly dancey song was produced by fellow Brit Stuart Price and co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence JR. Jessie says:

"Free Yourself" is the beginning of a new era for me. I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!

Jessie Ware will be supporting Harry Styles for a five-night stint at Chicago's United Center in October. Listen to "Free Yourself":