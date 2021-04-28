Jessie Ware shares new single “Please” from deluxe edition of ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’

Jessie Ware is releasing the 'Platinum Pleasure Edition' of her 2020 album What's Your Pleasure (which is up for two Brit Awards). There are six brand new songs, including very catchy new single "Please," which could've easily been on the album with its '80s disco pop style.

“I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet," says Jessie. "‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”

What’s Your Pleasure? - The Platinum Pleasure Edition will be out June 11 via PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. You can listen to "Please" and the original album below.

Jessie's also announced rescheduled UK tour dates which are happening this fall. All dates are listed below as well.

WHAT’S YOUR PLEASURE? THE PLATINUM PLEASURE EDITION TRACKLIST

1. Spotlight

2. What’s Your Pleasure?

3. Ooh La La

4. Soul Control

5. Save A Kiss

6. Adore You

7. In Your Eyes

8. Step Into My Life

9. Read My Lips

10. Mirage (Don’t Stop)

11 .The Kill

12. Remember Where You Are

13. Please

14. Impossible

15. Eyes Closed

16. Overtime

17. Hot N Heavy

18. Pale Blue Light

19. 0208 (feat. Kindness)

20. Adore You (Endless Remix)

UK HEADLINE 2021 TOUR DATES:

December 1st – Birmingham O2 Academy

December 2nd – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

December 3rd – Southampton O2 Guildhall

December 5th – Newcastle O2 Academy

December 7th – Leeds O2 Academy

December 9th – Glasgow O2 Academy

December 11th – Bristol Marble Factory

December 12th – London O2 Academy Brixton

December 13th – London O2 Academy Brixton