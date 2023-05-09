Jessy Lanza announces new album, shares “Midnight Ontario,” touring

Jessy Lanza has announced a new album, Love Hallucination, which will be out July 28 via Hyperdub. She made the album with producers Jacques Greene, Paul White, David Kennedy, Jeremy Greenspan, and Marco 'Tensnake' Niermeski, and you can check out artwork and tracklist below.

Love Hallucination includes her recent single "Don't Leave Me Now," and she's just shared skipping new banger "Midnight Ontario," which she made with Jacques Greene and comes with a very trippy animated video by Infinite Vibes. “I’m mostly trying to accentuate what I felt from the song which has a beautiful, hazy atmosphere that's sometimes strangely unsettling - along with homages to LA & Ontario, with references to real life events that are rendered in a dreamy way," says the director. "It's based around a technique which I've been honing for a couple of years which involves creating 3D animations and augmenting them through AI, in this case Stable Diffusion. It's been a really fun one to make and I can't wait to hear the track nice and loud on some dancefloors." Watch the video below.

Jessy has a few performances lined up, including a DJ set at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Rooftop on May 20 with Pelada and Ase Manual, a Boiler Room set in Toronto, and European dates this fall. All are listed below.

attachment-jessy lanza Love_Hallucination loading...

Love Hallucination:

1. Don’t Leave Me Now

2. Midnight Ontario

3. Limbo

4. Casino Niagara

5. Don’t Cry On My Pillow

6. Big Pink Rose

7. Drive

8. I Hate Myself

9. Gossamer

10. Marathon

11. Double Time

JESSY LANZA - 2023 TOUR DATES

20 May - Brooklyn — Elsewhere Rooftop [DJ Set]

3 June - Toronto — Boiler Room @ Woodbine Park

11 Nov - London – Pitchfork Festival

12 Nov - Manchester – Yes @ Pink Room

15 Nov - Brussels - Botanique

19 Nov - Budapest – Akvarium Club

24 Nov - Berlin – Urban Spree

2 Dec - Barcelona – Nitsa