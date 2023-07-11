Jessy Lanza announces tour, shares “Limbo” video

Canadian singer and producer Jessy Lanza released single "Limbo" today, a dreamy, glittering synthpop track off her upcoming LP Love Hallucination. Jessy produced the song alongside Tensnake and David Kennedy, and it comes with a music video featuring Jessy's neighbor: “The video stars our neighbor Conrad who moonlights as a web-cammer for a living,” she says. “He revealed that he sometimes uses an inversion table in his webcam sessions and it seemed like the perfect visualization of the themes in the song.” Check it out below.

Alongside the release of "Limbo," Jessy has announced a tour supporting Love Hallucination. The trip kicks off in August with an LA show at Amoeba Records. She comes to NYC on October 5 at Racket. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time. Check out Jessy's full tour schedule below.

Jessy Lanza -- 2023 Tour Dates

8/1 Hollywood, CA - Amoeba Records

8/10 Seattle, WA - KEXP Concerts at the Mural

8/11 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

8/12 Portland, OR - Holocene

9/22 San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

9/23 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

9/24 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

9/27 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

9/28 Houston, TX - Secret Group

9/29 Austin, TX - The Parish

9/30 Dallas, TX - Rubber Gloves

10/2 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10/3 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

10/4 Washington, DC - Union Stage

10/5 New York, NY - Racket

10/7 Boston, MA - Deep Cuts

10/8 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/10 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

10/11 Toronto, ON - El Mocambo Upstairs

10/12 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village