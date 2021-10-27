Jessy Lanza preps ‘DJ Kicks’ comp, shares “Seven 55″ ft Loraine James, touring with Caribou
Jessy Lanza is curating and mixing the new edition of the long-running DJ Kicks series, which will be out November 19 via K7! The compilation includes a new Jessy Lanza single, "Seven 55," which features Loraine James. The video, directed by Winston H. Case, was shot in Las Vegas.
“I wrote ‘Seven 55’ about a close friend and his inability to commit," says Jessy. "I fantasized about the women caught in his web and wrote ‘Seven 55’ from their point of view. I think it’s important to face a nightmare head on so what better place than Las Vegas to shoot the video for a song about longing and denial. In the video, Winston captures people in liminal spaces in limbo between destinations during their weekend in Vegas.”
Watch the "Seven 55" video and check out Jessy's DJ Kicks tracklist below.
Jessy will be on tour with Caribou next month, replacing original opener Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and dates kick off in L.A. at The Greek on November 15 and includes three shows in two days at Brooklyn Steel (11/27 is sold out, but tickets for the matinee and night 11/28 shows are still available). All dates are listed below.
Jessy Lanza DJ Kicks tracklist:
Jessy Lanza - Guess What
Jessy Lanza - Seven 55 (feat. Loraine James)
Jessy Lanza - Wet x3 (feat. Taraval)
DJ Spookie - Twilite
Michael J. Blood - Lip Biter
Mr Ho - Bail-E
Crystal - Jungli - la [Joe Howe Club Mix]
Masarima - Freak Lke U [Club Mix]
Golden Donna - Foaming
Mafia Boyz - Teaspoon La Qoh
Markus Mann - I’m Losing
Jim C. Nedd - Maleka
Maarten Van Der Vleuten - Nightshift
Secret Werewolf - Yage
Grain - Untitled B2
Gant-Man - Distorted Sensory (Loefah’s Southside Rmx)
G3 - Drum 2 [Peanut]
Lolina - A Path of Weeds and Flowers
Dee Jay Nehpets - Na Na Na
Oyubi - 140yaku
DJ SWISHA - If the Shoe Fits
Jessy Lanza - Heaving (feat. Taraval)
TAH - Beat It Up Like (These Drums)
Kanyon - IDFWS
CN - Anubis
The Raining Heart - Raining Heart
Jessy Lanza - 2021 Tour Dates
10/9 Sat San Francisco, CA Public Works SF (DJ Set)
11/15 Mon Los Angeles, CA The Greek*
11/16 Tue Salt Lake City, UT Union*
11/17 Wed Boulder, CO Boulder Theater*
11/18 Thu Lawrence, KS Granada Theater*
11/19 Fri Chicago, IL The Riviera*
11/20 Sat Detroit, MI El Club
11/26 Fri Pittsburgh, PA Roxian w/ Caribou
11/27 Sat Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel*
11/28 Sun Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel [EARLY SHOW]*
11/28 Sun Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel [LATE SHOW]*
11/29 Mon Boston, MA Royale*
11/30 Tue Washington, DC 9:30 Club*
12/1 Wed Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer*
12/3 Fri Seattle, WA Barboza
12/4 Sat Portland, OR Holocene
12/9 Thu Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
*with Caribou