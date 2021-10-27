Jessy Lanza preps ‘DJ Kicks’ comp, shares “Seven 55″ ft Loraine James, touring with Caribou

Jessy Lanza is curating and mixing the new edition of the long-running DJ Kicks series, which will be out November 19 via K7! The compilation includes a new Jessy Lanza single, "Seven 55," which features Loraine James. The video, directed by Winston H. Case, was shot in Las Vegas.

“I wrote ‘Seven 55’ about a close friend and his inability to commit," says Jessy. "I fantasized about the women caught in his web and wrote ‘Seven 55’ from their point of view. I think it’s important to face a nightmare head on so what better place than Las Vegas to shoot the video for a song about longing and denial. In the video, Winston captures people in liminal spaces in limbo between destinations during their weekend in Vegas.”

Watch the "Seven 55" video and check out Jessy's DJ Kicks tracklist below.

Jessy will be on tour with Caribou next month, replacing original opener Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and dates kick off in L.A. at The Greek on November 15 and includes three shows in two days at Brooklyn Steel (11/27 is sold out, but tickets for the matinee and night 11/28 shows are still available). All dates are listed below.

Jessy Lanza DJ Kicks tracklist:

Jessy Lanza - Guess What

Jessy Lanza - Seven 55 (feat. Loraine James)

Jessy Lanza - Wet x3 (feat. Taraval)

DJ Spookie - Twilite

Michael J. Blood - Lip Biter

Mr Ho - Bail-E

Crystal - Jungli - la [Joe Howe Club Mix]

Masarima - Freak Lke U [Club Mix]

Golden Donna - Foaming

Mafia Boyz - Teaspoon La Qoh

Markus Mann - I’m Losing

Jim C. Nedd - Maleka

Maarten Van Der Vleuten - Nightshift

Secret Werewolf - Yage

Grain - Untitled B2

Gant-Man - Distorted Sensory (Loefah’s Southside Rmx)

G3 - Drum 2 [Peanut]

Lolina - A Path of Weeds and Flowers

Dee Jay Nehpets - Na Na Na

Oyubi - 140yaku

DJ SWISHA - If the Shoe Fits

Jessy Lanza - Heaving (feat. Taraval)

TAH - Beat It Up Like (These Drums)

Kanyon - IDFWS

CN - Anubis

The Raining Heart - Raining Heart

Jessy Lanza - 2021 Tour Dates

10/9 Sat San Francisco, CA Public Works SF (DJ Set)

11/15 Mon Los Angeles, CA The Greek*

11/16 Tue Salt Lake City, UT Union*

11/17 Wed Boulder, CO Boulder Theater*

11/18 Thu Lawrence, KS Granada Theater*

11/19 Fri Chicago, IL The Riviera*

11/20 Sat Detroit, MI El Club

11/26 Fri Pittsburgh, PA Roxian w/ Caribou

11/27 Sat Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel*

11/28 Sun Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel [EARLY SHOW]*

11/28 Sun Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel [LATE SHOW]*

11/29 Mon Boston, MA Royale*

11/30 Tue Washington, DC 9:30 Club*

12/1 Wed Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer*

12/3 Fri Seattle, WA Barboza

12/4 Sat Portland, OR Holocene

12/9 Thu Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

*with Caribou