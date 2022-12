Justin Broadrick of Godflesh has just returned with a new release from his great shoegazy post-metal project Jesu, Pity / Piety. It's got just two tracks (called "Pity" and "Piety") but they're both over 17 minutes, so it probably counts as a full-length album. According to Bandcamp, the music was written and recorded between 2010 and present-day, and it's full of the uniquely blissful sounds that no one does quite like Jesu. Stream it below.