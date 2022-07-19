Jesus & Mary Chain, The Chameleons, Kittin & The Hacker, more playing L.A.’s Substance 2022
The fifth edition of L.A. festival Substance happens at the Los Angeles Theater on October 21 and 22. Substance celebrates the darker side of post-punk, indie rock, metal, and electronic music, and this year's lineup includes The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Chameleons, Kitten & The Hacker, Clock DVA, Kontravoid, Linea Aspera, Schwefelgelb, Youth Code, Sextile, Cumgirl8, NITE, DJ sets from Boy Harsher and Cabaret Voltaire's Stephen Mallinder and lots more.
VIP tickets for Substance 2022 go on sale today at 10 AM Pacific. Check out the daily lineups on the poster below.
SUBSTANCE 2022:
The Jesus & Mary Chain
Kittin & The Hacker
The Chameleons
Linea Aspera
Schwefelgelb
Kælan Mikla
Boy Harsher (DJ)
Qual
Absolute Body Control
Mareux
Youth Code
Sextile
Parade Ground
Clock DVA
Stephen Mallinder (Cabaret Voltaire) (DJ)
Kontravoid
Placebo Effect
Das Ding
Light Asylum
Pixel Grip
Patriarchy
Glove
French Police
Empathy Test
Street Fever
Kris Baha
Kanga (DJ)
Model/Actriz
Cumgirl8
Adam Miller Inner Magic
MVTANT
Confines
Ritual Veil
Puerta Negra
Newboy
Kumo 99
Secret Attraction
Glaare
Valuemart
Dechakhal
Void Palace
Touching Ice
NITE