Jesus & Mary Chain, The Chameleons, Kittin & The Hacker, more playing L.A.’s Substance 2022

The fifth edition of L.A. festival Substance happens at the Los Angeles Theater on October 21 and 22. Substance celebrates the darker side of post-punk, indie rock, metal, and electronic music, and this year's lineup includes The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Chameleons, Kitten & The Hacker, Clock DVA, Kontravoid, Linea Aspera, Schwefelgelb, Youth Code, Sextile, Cumgirl8, NITE, DJ sets from Boy Harsher and Cabaret Voltaire's Stephen Mallinder and lots more.

VIP tickets for Substance 2022 go on sale today at 10 AM Pacific. Check out the daily lineups on the poster below.

SUBSTANCE 2022:

The Jesus & Mary Chain

Kittin & The Hacker

The Chameleons

Linea Aspera

Schwefelgelb

Kælan Mikla

Boy Harsher (DJ)

Qual

Absolute Body Control

Mareux

Youth Code

Sextile

Parade Ground

Clock DVA

Stephen Mallinder (Cabaret Voltaire) (DJ)

Kontravoid

Placebo Effect

Das Ding

Light Asylum

Pixel Grip

Patriarchy

Glove

French Police

Empathy Test

Street Fever

Kris Baha

Kanga (DJ)

Model/Actriz

Cumgirl8

Adam Miller Inner Magic

MVTANT

Confines

Ritual Veil

Puerta Negra

Newboy

Kumo 99

Secret Attraction

Glaare

Valuemart

Dechakhal

Void Palace

Touching Ice

NITE