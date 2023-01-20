Jesus Piece announce new LP, ‘…So Unknown’ (exclusive translucent vinyl & new video)

After releasing their great new single "An Offering to the Night" in December, Philly metalcore band Jesus Piece have now announced their anticipated sophomore album, …So Unknown, due April 14 via Century Media. The album was co-produced and mixed by Randy Leboeuf (Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain, etc), and drummer Luis Aponte says:

The making of the record was nothing short of all-consuming. It was an intense and challenging process. The record reflects a lot of confusion, but also, evolution. There was a lot of uncertainty and emotion during the pandemic– we all changed and grew so much. So if there is a single thought or concept to the record, it’s constant metamorphosis. That’s also how we operated as a band on this LP– spending a lot of time songwriting and fleshing things out as a unit, and then upping our game from there. It’s definitely a reflection of us as more mature, playing the best we’ve ever played and feeling like a real band for the first time. A big goal on ...So Unknown, outside of songwriting and technical goals, was to capture the same energy on record that we have live - for people to get that sense of urgency and danger.

We've got an exclusive "tigers eye translucent" vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

The album includes "An Offering to the Night," and along with the announcement comes the release of a second single, "Gates of Horn." It's another dose of pulverizing, futuristic metalcore and you can really hear the progression from their 2018 debut LP Only Self that Aponte is talking about above. Check out the song and its Eric Richter-directed video below.

Jesus Piece are also opening Show Me The Body's 2023 tour, alongside Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPP JONES. That hits NYC on March 24 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.

Grab our vinyl variant of ...So Unknown here.

Tracklist

01 - In Constraints

02 - Fear of Failure

03 - Tunnel Vision

04 - FTBS

05 - Silver Lining

06 - Gates of Horn

07 - Profane

08 - An Offering To The Night

09 - Stolen Life

10 - The Bond

Jesus Piece -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/09: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ~

2/10: Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall ~

2/11: Durham, NC - Motorco ~

2/13: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ~

2/14: Tampa, FL - The Orpheum ~

2/15: Miami, FL - Gramps ~

2/16: Gainesville, FL - The Wooly ~

2/17: Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live ~

2/18: Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory ~

2/19: Houston, TX - Warehouse Live ~

2/21: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger ~

2/22: Austin, TX - The Mohawk ~

2/24: El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace ~

2/25: Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole ~

2/26: San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick ~

2/28: Orange County, CA - The Observatory ~

3/01: Los Angeles, CA - The Regent ~

3/03: Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz - Vets Hall ~

3/04: Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre ~

3/05: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's ~

3/07: Seattle, WA - Neumos ~

3/08: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ~

3/09: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ~

3/10: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ~

3/11: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell ~

3/12: Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ~

3/14: Omaha, NE - Slowdown ~

3/15: Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue ~

3/16: Chicago, IL - Metro ~

3/17: Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery ~

3/18: Toronto, ON - The Opera House ~

3/19: Montreal, QC - Corona ~

3/21: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ~

3/22: Albany, NY - Fuze Box ~

3/23: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar ~

3/24: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ~

5/23-5/25: Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest

~ w/ Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu