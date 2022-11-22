Jesus Piece playing free Brooklyn show in December

Jesus Piece are gearing up to open Show Me The Body's tour in 2023, alongside Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPP JONES, but first, they'll play a free, all-ages, one-off Brooklyn show to celebrate their upcoming collaboration with clothing company Noah Clothing. The show goes down on December 6 at Baby's All Right, and that's with DJ Miley Serious. RSVP is open now, and entry is first-come, first-served.

After the tour with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece will play Outbreak Fest in the UK. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting on a followup to Jesus Piece's great 2018 debut LP Only Self. Hopefully we'll hear more about that soon.

Jesus Piece -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

12/6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

2/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/10 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

2/11 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

2/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

2/14 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

2/15 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

2/16 - Gainsville, FL @ The Wooly

2/17 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

2/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

2/19 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

2/21 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/22 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

2/24 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

2/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

2/26 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28 - Orange County, CA @ The Observatory

3/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $#

3/3 - Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall

3/4 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre #

3/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

3/7 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

3/8 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

3/9 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

3/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

3/12 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

3/14 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

3/16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/17 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

3/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/19 - Montreal, QC @ Corona

3/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/22 - Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

3/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/23-25 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

2/9 - 3/24 with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPP JONES

$ - no Scowl

# - no Zulu