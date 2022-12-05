Jesus Piece sign to Century Media for new album, share “An Offering To The Night”

Philly metalcore band Jesus Piece are finally ready to follow their great 2018 debut LP Only Self with their anticipated sophomore album, which is due in spring 2023 via their new label home, Century Media. Along with the announcement comes a new single, "An Offering To The Night," and it's a very promising return -- two minutes of in-your-face, brick-heavy, impossibly tight metalcore. Listen and watch the Eric Richter-directed video below.

Jesus Piece also teamed with NYC clothing brand Noah for a collaborative collection that includes "made in USA pleated jean, striped rugby, hoodie, skate deck, tote and long and short sleeve tees, all with various Jesus Piece logos and graphics." They're celebrating the launch with a free NYC show at Baby's All Right on Tuesday (12/6).

Jesus Piece are also opening Show Me The Body's 2023 tour, alongside Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPP JONES. That hits NYC on March 24 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.

Zulu also just announced a new album, and you can get it on limited yellow vinyl.

Jesus Piece -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

12/06: Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

2/09: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ~

2/10: Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall ~

2/11: Durham, NC - Motorco ~

2/13: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ~

2/14: Tampa, FL - The Orpheum ~

2/15: Miami, FL - Gramps ~

2/16: Gainesville, FL - The Wooly ~

2/17: Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live ~

2/18: Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory ~

2/19: Houston, TX - Warehouse Live ~

2/21: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger ~

2/22: Austin, TX - The Mohawk ~

2/24: El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace ~

2/25: Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole ~

2/26: San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick ~

2/28: Orange County, CA - The Observatory ~

3/01: Los Angeles, CA - The Regent ~

3/03: Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz - Vets Hall ~

3/04: Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre ~

3/05: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's ~

3/07: Seattle, WA - Neumos ~

3/08: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ~

3/09: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ~

3/10: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ~

3/11: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell ~

3/12: Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ~

3/14: Omaha, NE - Slowdown ~

3/15: Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue ~

3/16: Chicago, IL - Metro ~

3/17: Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery ~

3/18: Toronto, ON - The Opera House ~

3/19: Montreal, QC - Corona ~

3/21: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ~

3/22: Albany, NY - Fuze Box ~

3/23: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar ~

3/24: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ~

5/23-5/25: Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest

~ w/ Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu