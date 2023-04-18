Jethro Tull announce US tour

Jethro Tull, which has Ian Anderson as the only original/longtime member, release their 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, this Friday (4/21) via InsideOutMusic, and they've announced "The Seven Decades" tour, which will have them out in the US from August through November. The dates include Indianapolis, San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston, NYC, Albany, and more, and you can see them all below.

The tour includes an NYC show at Beacon Theatre on November 1, and a Port Chester, NY show at The Capitol Theatre on November 2. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Thursday, April 20 at 10 AM.

JETHRO TULL: 2023 TOUR

Apr 28, 2023 Northern Kin Festival Durham, UK

May 4, 2023 Eldborg, Harpa Reykjavík

May 11, 2023 Kursaal Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain

May 23, 2023 O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, UK

May 27, 2023 Auditorio Mar de Vigo Vigo, Spain

May 28, 2023 Palacio de la Opera A Coruña, Spain

Jun 3, 2023 Dvorana Tivoli Ljubljana, Slovenia

Jun 29, 2023 Parco del Castello Tramontano Matera, Italy

Jul 1, 2023 Belvedere di San Leucio Caserta, Italy

Jul 3, 2023 Villa Bellini Catania, Italy

Jul 7, 2023 Clam Rock Festival Klam, Austria

Jul 8, 2023 Lovely Days Festival Eisenstadt, Austria

Jul 14, 2023 IGA Parkbühne Rostock, Germany

Jul 15, 2023 Inselleuchten-Festival Marienwerder, Germany

Jul 16, 2023 Landskron Brau-Manufaktur Görlitz, Germany

Jul 20, 2023 Leon Palooza Festival Leonberg, Germany

Jul 22, 2023 Lieder am See Festival Spalt, Germany

Jul 27, 2023 Roncalliplatz Cologne, Germany

Jul 30, 2023 Arena della Regina Cattolica, Italy

Jul 31, 2023 Teatro D’Annunzio Pescara, Italy

Aug 8, 2023 Porta Ferrada Festival Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

Aug 10, 2023 Amphitheater Hanau, Germany

Aug 18, 2023 Ravina Festival Highland Park, IL

Aug 19, 2023 TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN

Aug 20, 2023 Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights, OH

Aug 22, 2023 PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Cincinnati, OH

Aug 24, 2023 Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

Sep 7, 2023 Capitole Ghent, Flanders

Sep 8, 2023 De Roma Antwerp, Antwerp

Sep 10, 2023 Walled Garden Music Festival Tonbridge, UK

Sep 15, 2023 House of Music & Dance Zabrze, Poland

Sep 17, 2023 Hala Sisu Bydgoszcz, Poland

Sep 26, 2023 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA

Sep 27, 2023 Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Sep 29, 2023 Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue at Thunder Valley Lincoln, CA

Sep 30, 2023 The Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA

Oct 1, 2023 Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater Santa Rosa, CA

Oct 12, 2023 Admiralspalast Berlin, Berlin

Oct 13, 2023 Stadthalle Cottbus, Germany

Oct 14, 2023 Konzertkirche Neubrandenburg, Germany

Oct 27, 2023 Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH

Oct 28, 2023 MGM Music Hall at Fenway Boston, MA

Oct 29, 2023 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

Nov 1, 2023 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Nov 2, 2023 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Nov 4, 2023 Palace Theatre Albany, NY