Jhay Cortez announces 2022 ‘Timelezz Tour’

Latin trap artist Jhay Cortez released Timelezz back in September, and now he's announced the Timelezz Tour, which hits major U.S. cities in April and May, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Austin, Dallas, CT's Foxwoods Casino, Philly, NYC, Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Dates are listed below.

The L.A. show is at The Novo on April 6 and the NYC show happens May 6 at Terminal 5. Tickets are on sale now.

Jhay Cortez - 2022 Tour Dates

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

4/9 - Las Vegas, NV @ DLVEC Downtown

4/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/14 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

4/15 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

4/29 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino

5/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklyn Music Hall

5/6 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/13 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

5/29 - Chicago, IL @ Grant Park