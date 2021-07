Rising Puerto Rican rapper (and Bad Bunny collaborator) Jhay Cortez has followed his early 2021 single "Christian Dior" with a new one, "En Mi Cuarto," which finds him teaming up with Skrillex. Skrillex's clubby production puts an extra hop in Jhay Cortez's step, and the results are pretty great. Listen and watch the video (which stars Mia Khalifa) below.