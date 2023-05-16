Jhayco (fka Jhay Cortez) announces ‘Vida Rockstar’ US tour

Puerto Rican rapper/singer (and Bad Bunny "DÁKITI" collaborator) Jhayco (formerly Jhay Cortez) has announced his 2023 Vida Rockstar of the US, kicking off in Boston on September 28 and wrapping up in Ft. Myers on December 10. The tour also hits the NYC-area, DC, Chicago, LA, Atlanta, Miami, and more. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (5/19) at 10 AM local with various presales starting today (5/16) at 10 AM local.

The NYC-area stop is September 29 at Prudential Center in Newark. All dates are listed below.

Jhayco recently released two new singles, "Mami Chula" (ft. Quevedo) and "Cuerpecito," and you can check out both below. His last album was 2021's Timelezz.