JID details new album ‘The Forever Story,’ shares new song ft. Kenny Mason & Fousheé

Atlanta rapper JID has revealed that his new album The Forever Story comes out August 26 via Dreamville/Interscope (pre-order). He also shared the cover art (above) and the new song "Dance Now," which features Kenny Mason and Foushee and was produced by JID's longtime collaborator Christo. Lyrically, it's a big sendup to Atlanta, and sound-wise it integrates hard-hitting verses with a super smooth beat and a harmony-fueled chorus. Check it out below. A music video premieres at noon.

The album has 15 songs total, and while the tracklist hasn't been revealed yet, we know that it also features recent single "Surround Sound" featuring 21 Savage and Yung Baby Tate.