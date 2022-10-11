JID & Smino announce 2023 co-headlining tour

Atlanta rapper JID and St. Louis rapper Smino are teaming up for the co-headlining 'Luv is 4Ever Tour' in 2023. It supports JID's recently-released album The Forever Story and Smino's upcoming LP Luv 4 Rent.

NYC gets a show on March 3 at Terminal 5. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (10/14) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Check out recently-released videos from JID and Smino's new/upcoming albums, and a previous collaboration from both rappers:

JID Smino loading...

JID / Smino -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sun Jan 22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Tue Jan 24 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Thu Jan 26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Sat Jan 28 – Oakland, CA – The Fox

Tue Jan 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Feb 2 – San Diego, CA – SOMA San Diego

Fri Feb 3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Feb 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri Feb 10 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

Mon Feb 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Tue Feb 14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wed Feb 15 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Thu Feb 16 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Feb 18 – Atlanta, CA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Feb 21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Wed Feb 22 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Fri Feb 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Feb 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Mar 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Mar 3 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Tue Mar 7 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Thu Mar 9 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Sun Mar 12 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed Mar 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri Mar 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Mar 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Mar 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Fri Mar 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sat Mar 25 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Tue Mar 28 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Mar 29 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works