Jill Scott adds shows to ‘Who is Jill Scott?’ anniversary tour
Jill Scott is celebrating the belated 20th (now 23rd) anniversary of her debut album, Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1, on tour in 2023, and she's added some new shows to the run. Additional dates have been added in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and the Washington DC area; see updated dates below.
The new Brooklyn show is on March 24 at Kings Theatre, the night after the previously announced date at the same venue, on March 23. There's also a Newark, NJ show at Prudential Center on March 27.
Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.
JILL SCOTT: 2023 TOUR
Tue Feb 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium
Thu Mar 02 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex
Sat Mar 04 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium
Tue Mar 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
Thu Mar 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Sat Mar 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Sun Mar 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Thu Mar 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
Fri Mar 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Mon Mar 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Wed Mar 29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Mar 31 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit
Sat Apr 01 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Hall
Sun Apr 23 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed Apr 26 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre
Fri Apr 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Wed May 03 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre
Fri May 05 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Sat May 06 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Tue May 09 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater
Thu May 11 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sat May 13 - Washington DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sun May 14 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Thu Jun 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl