Jill Scott adds shows to ‘Who is Jill Scott?’ anniversary tour

Jill Scott is celebrating the belated 20th (now 23rd) anniversary of her debut album, Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1, on tour in 2023, and she's added some new shows to the run. Additional dates have been added in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and the Washington DC area; see updated dates below.

The new Brooklyn show is on March 24 at Kings Theatre, the night after the previously announced date at the same venue, on March 23. There's also a Newark, NJ show at Prudential Center on March 27.

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

JILL SCOTT: 2023 TOUR

Tue Feb 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium

Thu Mar 02 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

Sat Mar 04 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium

Tue Mar 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Thu Mar 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Sat Mar 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Sun Mar 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Thu Mar 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

Fri Mar 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Mon Mar 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Wed Mar 29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri Mar 31 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit

Sat Apr 01 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Hall

Sun Apr 23 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Apr 26 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

Fri Apr 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Wed May 03 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

Fri May 05 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Sat May 06 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tue May 09 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater

Thu May 11 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat May 13 - Washington DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun May 14 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Thu Jun 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl