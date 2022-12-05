Jill Scott announces ‘Who is Jill Scott?’ 23rd anniversary tour

Jill Scott was on a 20th anniversary tour for her debut album Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 when COVID brought live music to a halt, but now she's once again gearing up to celebrate the album on tour, this time for its 23rd anniversary. Jill says, "My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down. Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya'll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It's a lot of love here." Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (12/9) at 10 AM local time with presales starting Tuesday (12/6).

The Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 tour brings Jill back to the NYC-area on March 23 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and March 27 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. All dates are listed below.

JILL SCOTT -- 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium

Thu Mar 02 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

Sat Mar 04 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium

Tue Mar 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Thu Mar 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Sat Mar 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Thu Mar 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

Mon Mar 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Sun Apr 23 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Apr 26 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

Fri Apr 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Wed May 03 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

Fri May 05 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Sat May 06 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Thu May 11 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun May 14 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor