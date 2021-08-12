Jim Bob (Carter USM) preps ‘Who Do We Hate Today’ – watch “The Earth Bleeds Out” video

Jim Bob, who has led UK duo Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine off and on for over 30 years, is back with a new solo album, Who Do We Hate Today, that's out next week via Cherry Red. It follows fast on the heels of last year's great Pop Up Jim Bob, an album that was made pre-pandemic but felt perfectly timed for it. (Among the presciently titled tracks: "2020 WTF!") This one was made right in the thick of it, and as usual, Jim Bob brings his keen observational style, canny wit, empathy and love of puns to the craziness of our world.

The new single off the album is "The Earth Bleeds Out," a rocker about the passive lens through which some of us have viewed the last 18 months. "I’m one of those people who is worried about and terrified of the impending end of the planet but does very little about it," Jim Bob tells us. "'The Earth Bleeds Out' is perhaps yet more useless gesturing on my behalf as I write a very short song about how I’m not doing enough."

The lyric video for the song, which premieres in this post, has Jim Bob scrolling through Instagram at various horrors, memes and cataclysmic events. You can watch that, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Jim Bob will be on tour in the UK in November, and those dates are listed below.

JIM BOB - WHO DO WE HATE TODAY?

1. JIM’S BED OF UNEASE (INTRO)

2. THE EARTH BLEEDS OUT

3. SHONA IS DATING A DRUNK, WOMAN HATING NEANDERTHAL MAN

4. #prayfortony

5. WHERE’S THE BACKDOOR, STEVE?

6. KAREN (IS THINKING OF CHANGING HER NAME)

7. A RANDOM ACT

8. THE SUMMER OF NO TOUCHING

9. SONG FOR THE UNSUNG (YOU’RE SO MODEST YOU’LL NEVER THINK THIS SONG IS ABOUT YOU)

10. MEN

11. EVAN KNOWS THE SIRENS

12. THE LONELIEST ELEPHANT IN THE WORLD

13. WHO DO WE HATE TODAY?

JIM BOB - 2021 UK TOUR DATES:

4 November Cambridge J 2

5 November Hebden Bridge The Trades Club SOLD OUT

6 November Leeds Brudenell Social Club​​ SOLD OUT

11 November Newcastle Cluny​​ SOLD OUT

​12 November Edinburgh Summerhall​​

13 November Manchester Gorilla​​​

14 November Shiiine On Minehead SOLD OUT

18 November Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

19 November Birmingham O2 Institute

20 November ​London Brixton Electric​