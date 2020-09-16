Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden on new season of SNL

Jim Carrey will play Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live's upcoming 46th season. Producer Lorne Michaels revealed the news in an interview with Vulture, where he also said Alec Baldwin will be back as Donald Trump and Maya Rudolph will return to play Biden's VP nom, Kamala Harris.

During the last season, three different actors played Biden: Woody Harrelson played him on three episodes; Jason Sudeikis, who played Biden when he was Barack Obama's Vice President, played him once in February; and John Mulaney played Biden in the episode he hosted, also in February. Lorne Michaels says that Carrey approached him about the role. “It came down to discussions of what his take was," Michaels said. "He will give the part energy and strength, and [Laughs] hopefully it’s funny.”

Michaels also revealed that there would be three new SNL cast members for Season 46: Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes. Here are their bios from NBC:

Lauren Holt is an actor, comedian, singer, and improviser. She was a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles and starred in the independent web series The Filth and in the short film Parent Teacher Conference, for which she received a Best Actress nomination at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival. Punkie Johnson is a comedian and writer whose recent credits include Space Force, Corporate, Adam Ruins Everything, and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. She was a New Face at the Just for Laughs festival in 2019 and is a proud paid regular at the world-famous Comedy Store in Hollywood. Andrew Dismukes has served as an SNL staff writer since season 43. He is a stand-up comedian who was selected for the 2017 New Faces Showcase at the Just for Laughs festival and has performed at other festivals including Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest and the New York Comedy Festival.

Meanwhile, the entire Season 45 cast is returning this year and Ego Nwodim has been promoted to full cast member after being a featured player last year. Also, Anna Drezen has been promoted to co-head writer alongside Colin Jost, Michael Che, and Kent Sublette.

The 46th Season of SNL premieres Saturday, October 3 and they'll be back in Studio 8H.