Jim Gaffigan, John Mulaney, Mike Birbiglia & more playing Georgetown benefit at BAM

As they've done before, Jim Gaffigan, John Mulaney and Mike Birbiglia are teaming up for a benefit show for the Georgetown Scholars Program, happening on May 1 at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Nick Kroll (appearing virtually) and Jacqueline Novak will also perform, and tickets go on sale Monday, April 3 at noon EDT.

"Really looking forward to this show," Jim writes. "Insanely talented lineup for the great cause of first generation college students."

Jim, John and Mike all have their own tour dates coming up as well. See those below.

